WASHINGTON - The United States has called for political reform in Peru in the wake of the removal of leftist president Pedro Castillo, as Pope Francis urged dialogue to overcome the crisis and violent protests that have left at least 19 people dead. In a call to new president Dina Boluarte on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken encouraged her and other officials to “redouble their efforts to make needed reforms and safeguard democratic stability,” department spokesman Ned Price said Sunday