A cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday authorised the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the Toshakhana gifts received “in violation of the defined procedure in law”.

While directing the cabinet division to present a list of the gifts received, PM Shehbaz asked the FIA to present a report on its investigation within two weeks. “State gifts must not be used for business,” the PM said. The meeting was also briefed on proposed energy conservation plan. Mr Sharif directed Federal Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif to consult the chief ministers of all provinces regarding the plan.

The prime minister said the government got the charge in difficult times and it was trying its best to improve the economic situation of the country.