Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has decided to close down canals for annual maintenance and de-silting from December 26, 2022 to January 30, 2023. According to IRSA Spokesman, the Mangla command canals would be closed from Dec 26 till January 13 in stage wise, and Tarbela command canals would remain closed from January 13 to 30, 2023. Under the canal closure programme, he said Punjab’s lower Jhelum and Rasul Qadirabad Link would remain closed from Dec 26 to Jan 12 while Qadirabad Baloki Link from Dec 29 to Jan 15, central Bari Doab canals from Dec 27 to Jan 13 and Lower Bari Doab, Baloki, Sulemanki Link from Dec 29 to Jan 15. Similarly, Upper Pakpattan canal, and Eastern Siddiqia canal would remain closed from Dec 30 to Jan 16, while Upper Jhelum canal from Jan 12 to 29 and Lower Chenab canal (except Jhang branch), Upper Bahwal canal from Jan 13 to 30. Jhang Branch canal to close from Dec 27 to Jan 13, while Upper Bahawal would remain close from January 13 to 30.