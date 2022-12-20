Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints Black and Remington Pharma recorded contrasting victories in Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Monday. The first match of the day saw majestic Manuel Carranza cracking a double hat-trick to guide Master Paints Black to a sparkling 10-6 success over Barry’s/ DS Polo in the first match of the day. The remaining contribution came from Phenomenal Syed Aun Mohammed Rizvi (two goals) and Sufi Muhammad Haroon and Sufi Muhammad Amir (one goal each). Rulo Trotz played well for the losing team and hammered a hat-trick while Nafees Barry and Daniyal Sheikh struck one goal apiece. Hamza Mawaz Khan’s heroics helped Remington Pharma edge out Platinum Homes by 8-7 in the thrilling second match of the day. The enthralling encounter was tied 7-7 at the end of fourth round, so it was decided in the sudden death chukker, where Ahmed Bilal Riaz smashed in the match-winning goal for Remington Pharma. Hamza fired in fabulous five goals while Ahmed Zubair Butt struck two and Ahmed Bilal Riaz hit one. Iran’s Amirreza Behboudi scored six goals and Bilal Noon hit one.