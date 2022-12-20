Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Engr Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, on Monday, appreciated the efforts of the employees of the Di­rectorate of Information Technology for their support in the MPhil/MS and PhD admission campaign.

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia Uni­versity of Bahawalpur also distribut­ed certificates of appreciation among these employees.

He appreciated the efforts of the Directorate of Advanced Studies & Research and distributed certificates of appreciation among the employees.

In the last three and a half years, the Directorate of Advanced Studies and Research Board has provided ad­missions to 9553 scholars at MPhil/MS level and 1347 scholars at the PhD level. Whereas in the recent fall semester, the Directorate of Advanced Studies and Research Board provided admissions to 2976 and 235 scholars at MPhil/MS and Ph.D. levels respec­tively, which is a record.

Professor Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, Director of Advanced Studies and Re­search Board said that from July 2019 to December 2022, his team obtained 61 NOCs from the Higher Education Commission for approval of MPhil/MS and PhD programs.

On the occasion, Dr Athar Mahboob has emphasized on the use of online and automation services of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for the quali­ty and best management of admissions.

The VC has directed that the Di­rectorate of Advanced Studies and Research should introduce a policy regarding the submission of MPhil/PhD thesis through an online portal and regulate payment procedures for foreign (expert) assessors