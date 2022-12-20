Share:

LAHORE - President PML-Q Chaudhry Shujat Hussain Monday expressed the hope that all political issues will soon be resolved amicably. In a statement issued here on Monday, Chaudhry Shujat said he is in contact with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari and future political strategy will be decided jointly. PML-Q Chief said there is no possibility of early general elections in the country. PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari said Monday that the Pakistan Peoples Party will continue the struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution. Speaking at a meeting in Lahore, the former president also said that PPP is ready for sacrifice for democratic stability and supremacy of the Parliament. The current political situation of Punjab province was discussed in the meeting. Meanwhile, PML-Q president Ch Shujat Hussain in a statement on Monday said that he was in contact with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari. “Political contacts and meetings will continue during the next three to four days,” the PML-Q leader said, adding that they would jointly devise their strategy to counter the PTI’s political strategy”. He further stated that the PPP and the PML-N working on to options to prevent dissolution of Punjab Assembly. They will move a no-confidence motion against the CM and also ask him to take the vote of confidence. “I do not see general elections in the country in near future,” he added. The development comes after the PDM leaders’ efforts to win over Ch Parvez Elahi to their side did not bear fruit. In this connection, Federal Minister Ch Salik Hussain had separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP-P president Asif Ali Zardari and reportedly conveyed an ‘important ‘message from Ch Shujat Hussain to both the PDM leaders. A day earlier, Shehbaz Sharif went to the residence of Ch Shujat Hussain and sought his help to convince Ch Parvez Elahi not to dissolve Punjab Assembly.