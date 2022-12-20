Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced the biggest his­toric project of development of Punjab from Sutlej to Sindh and said that a won­derful plan has been devised to connect different cities with the motorway. He said the project would also gen­erate millions of dollars. Chairing a meeting held in the Chief Minister’s Office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister approved the Sut­lej Indus Economic Network (SIEN) Project. He said that a new chapter of development and prosperity will open for farmers, traders, industrial­ists and investors. Rs.160 bil­lion worth of the Sutlej Indus Economic Network Project (SIEN) has been approved for Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Ve­hari, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Bahawalpur and it would be completed in different phas­es. These districts would be connected with motorways, GT roads and Indus Highway, he added. While giving de­tails, the CM explained that in the first phase, the Kasur bypass to Lahore Ring Road G-1 SIEN Corridor will be completed with Rs.15 bil­lion. “Seven remote districts of Punjab will be connected with M-2, M-3, M-4, M-5 and M-11 motorways. Access to 49% of commodity-producing markets will be improved through highways. 3431 industrial units of food, agriculture and metal products will be promoted in these districts as business activi­ties in 9 towns and small towns will be increased”, he said. Parvez Elahi said that the North-South Cor­ridor will connect Depalpur, Pakpattan, Vehari, Multan Road, Head Sulemanki Min­chinabad, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar Road. Chan­gara East Interchange will be connected to Bahawalpur N-5, he added. Meanwhile, Hasilpur will be connected with Rajana Motorway M-3 through Vehari, Burewala and Chichhwatani. Chishtian to Burewala and Sahiwal to Samundri link road will be built, he said. Bahawalnagar to Sahiwal will be connected with M-3 Motorway via Ar­ifwala. SIEN Corridor will also be constructed from Minchinabad to Sahiwal via Pakpattan. Due to the de­velopment and creation of employment opportunities in the backward and remote districts, the pressure on the big cities will be reduced, he noted. Allahabad will be connected to the Jaranwala Interchange M-3 Motorway through Chunian, Pattoki and Halla. Sharqpur Interchange M-3 Motorway will be con­nected with Raiwind Road Ring Road.

He said that establishment of specialized potato machin­ery centers in Pakpattan and Okara will provide economic benefits to potato farmers. By installing solar dryers and color sorters in Bahawal­nagar, red chilli farmers will be able to get a better price of the crop. Vehari Industrial Estate will be converted into Agro-Industrial Park, he said and added that economic activities will increase in Kasur Small Industrial Estate and Dry Port. He said that a multi-modal freight terminal will be established in Pakpattan. Agro-industrial parks will be established in Bahawalnagar and Okara, he added. Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, for­mer federal secretary and Chairman of Planning and Development Board Salman Ghani, Secretary C&W, Sec­retary Planning and Devel­opment, Secretary Trans­port, Secretary Finance, Senior Specialist Economics Urban Unit and others at­tended the meeting.