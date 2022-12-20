Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday per­formed rank wearing ceremony of the newly promoted police officers (PSP) here at CM House. The ceremony was attended by Sindh Minister forIndustries Jam Ikram Dharejo, Chief Sec­retary Sohail Rajput, Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, and others.

The CM wore ranks to newly promoted PSP officers to grade BS-21, including Munir Shaikh and Khaid Rind. The PSP officers promoted to grade BS-20 wore the rank included Usman Ghani Siddiqui, Tanvir Odho, Tariq Dharejo and Attaullah Chandio.