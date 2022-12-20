Share:

ISLAMABAD - COMSTECH-the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation has sought applications from the citizens of OIC member states having extraordinary scientific contributions for the awards to be given in various categories. COMSTECH bestows biennial awards to distinguished researchers of OIC member states for their important scientific contributions. The COMSTECH lifetime achievement awards in basic sciences are given in the fields of Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. This year’s nominations are sought for the awards in the fields of Physics and Mathematics. In this category each award consists of a certificate, shield of honour, and cash prize of $8000. The COMSTECH Awards for Excellence in Science and Technology are classified in four categories: COMSTECH Young Researcher Award (under 40 years), Best Scientific Book (Authorship) - published by an international publisher during the last two years (2021 and 2022), Patent - the patent must have been registered during the past five years (2018-2022). Each of the above three awards carries a certificate, shield of honour, and cash prize of $4000. The best research paper award in each discipline carries a certificate, shield of honour, and cash prize of $2500. The deadline for application submission is March 31, 2023 while citizens of all 57 OIC states are eligible to apply for the COMSTECH Awards