LAHORE - Governor Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Syed Mehdi Shah called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed current political situation of the country and matters of mutual interest in a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Monday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the coalition gov­ernment is committed to providing relief to the people and bring­ing economic stability to the country. He said that the country’s economy would be strengthened with CPEC as it would in­crease economic activities and create numerous employment opportunities. The Governor Punjab said, “We should equip our youth with modern education so that they could play active role in the development of the country.” Regarding in­crease in quota of GB students to the universities of Punjab, the Governor of Punjab said efforts will be made to increase the quota of students from Gilgit-Baltistan in the universities of Punjab.