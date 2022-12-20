Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari on Saturday has reverted Station House Officer (SHO) police station City Sub Inspector (SI) Malik Kashif to the rank of Assistant Sub- Inspector and also suspend three others close aides of him on charges of favouring a notorious drug peddler against hefty bribe and illegally occupying flat of British family on Liaquat Road, informed sources on Monday. The city police chief had taken action against the corrupt cops in light of an inquiry report held by SSP Operations Rawalpindi, they said. The close aides of former SHO PS City Malik Kashif have been identified as ASI Shohaib Shah, constable Haseeb and Habib Ullah. According to sources, CPO received reports that SHO PS City SI Malik Kashif along with canteen contractor of a government run hospital had illegally occupied a precious flat of a family residing in UK. They said that CPO was also informed by sources that officials of PS City had caught a drug peddler and recovered more than 7 kg of heroin from his possession. However, they said, the drug carrier was booked in a case of narcotics smuggling with showing recovery of just 300 grams of hashish after receiving hefty bribe from drug mafia. Meanwhile, CPO also dismissed from service an SI namely Saqib on charges of not attending office.