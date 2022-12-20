Share:

LAHORE - In his cautious response to Ch Parvez Elahi’s criticism about his governance, former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that criticising him was equivalent to criticising PTI’s narrative. Buzdar’s statement comes a day after Parvez Elahi in an interview to a news channel questioned governance of Usman Buzdar saying that he had ruined everything in four years. Elahi had also accused Usman Buzdar of neglecting Gujrat district in respect of funds allocation. Talking to media outside an accountability court in Lahore on Monday, Buzdar rejected Elahi’s claim saying that the province witnessed record development in his tenure. He said he gave every district a development package without any discrimination. Buzdar further said he had always respected his colleagues and would continue to do so in future. “I have a lot to say but the time is not appropriate. I respect everyone. I’ve never spoken against anyone”, he said. Buzdar also dispelled the impression that Parvez Elahi had given him any favour in the past. He said Elahi was not the chief minister when he became tehsil nazim during former president Pervez Musharraf’s era. COURT EXTENDS INTERIM BAIL OF USMAN BUZDAR TILL JAN 5 An accountability court on Monday extended prearrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till January 5 in an illegal liquor licence case. Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the hearing on the bail application of the former chief minister. Usman Buzdar also appeared before the court on expiry of his interim bail The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation officer submitted that the NAB regional board had recommended closing the inquiry into the illegal liquor licence case and the matter had been sent to NAB headquarters for final decision. He further submitted that only the NAB headquarters had the powers to close the inquiry. At this, the court adjourned further hearing till January 5 and sought a report, besides extending pre-arrest interim bail of the former chief minister. The NAB launched investigations against Usman Buzdar and officials of Excise & Taxation Department Punjab on charges of misuse of authority, corruption and corrupt practices. It was alleged that the accused issued an illegal liquor licence to an under-construction hotel in violation of rules.