KARACHI - Pakistan Customs arrested two passengers traveling abroad carrying foreign currency illegally from Jin­nah International Airport (JIAP). According to the spokesman for Customs on Monday, the Airport Collec­torate of Customs arrested two passengers traveling to Bangkok namely Muham­mad Zubair and Muham­mad Asif after recovery of 9300 US dollars, 217150 Indian Rupees, 445000 Korean, 12000 Philippine Peso, 2610 Thai Baht, and 190 Turkish Lira.