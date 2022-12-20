Share:

KHYBER - provincial secretary of awami National party (aNp) Dr Khadim hussain while delivering a speech as a guest speaker at an awareness seminar themed “peace and Democracy: role Of political worker” in Landi Kotal press Club said that rule of law and allowing the civilian departments to function as per vested power was the essence of democracy. It is condemnable to prohibit the basic rights of citizens in the name of security. The activity was organized by the Khadim-ul-Khalaq Foundation (KKF) and District Chief awami National party (aNp) shah hussain shinwari, project Director Mehran wazir, several political volunteers and people from different walks of life participated in it. Dr Khadim hussain said that restricting movement and denying the right to speech was against the charter of a basic right, guaranteed by the civilized world and could not be confirmed as a positive peace. Denying social contract was equivalent to negating the constitution, Dr Khadim opined. he maintained that people in the merged district had been deprived of their basic rights in the name of security which was an injustice to them. he urged the political workers to come forward and collectively raise their voices for the rule of civilian institutions, disapproved of restrictions and supported the nonviolence movement of Bacha Khan. earlier, project Director Mehran wazir highlighted the aims and purpose of the moot while District Chief aNp shah hussain shinwari welcomed the guests. The participants appreciated KKF setting up awareness sessions and said such kind of activities would certainly motivate the political workers and general masses to play their due role in restoring peace and democracy in the area.