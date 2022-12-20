Share:

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inaugurated a cricket pitch on the 50th Anniversary of Golden Star Cricket Club here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) on Monday. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Patron of Golden Star Cricket Club Ch Aslam Kamboh, former Test cricketer Shahid Nazir, former club secretary Rana Anees Ahmed, President Shehbaz Ali and young cricketers were also present on the occasion. The SBP DG also cut a cake to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club on this occasion. He was introduced with the members of Golden Star Cricket Club. The DG SBP appreciated the performance and commitment of club administration for providing a valuable learning platform to young cricketers of the city