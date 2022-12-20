Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday reserved its ruling on a petition seeking stripping of PTI chief Imran Khan of his party’s chairmanship following his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

Petitioner Muhammad Afaq appeared before the ECP and pleaded that after Imran Khan’s disqualification from the NA-95 constituency following the Toshakhana reference, the person could not head a political party under the Political Parties Order and its rules.

He requested the ECP to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman and issue directives for the nomination of a new party head.

Afaq, however, maintained that he was ready to withdraw his application if the ECP considers Imran Khan Sadiq and Ameen. “And if he is disqualified then he shall be removed from party chairmanship,” he added.

After hearing the applicant, the ECP reserved its verdict on his petition.

The ECP had disqualified Imran Khan from his Mianwali seat in October in the Toshakhana reference against him.