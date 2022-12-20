LAHORE - In Pakistan, 1 person gets burned every 5 minutes, either accidentally or non-accidentally. The consequences that result from burns are serious, including isolation from or even abandonment by the family, social segregation, lack of education and/or skills, and extreme poverty. The long-term consequences and disability place a considerable strain on individuals and their families. The survivor’s family finds pre-injury poverty levels worsen after recovery. The most effective way to treat a burn is to prevent it from happening. Hashmat Effendi Burn and Plastic Surgery Department at Shalamar Hospital conducted “Educating the Educators: A Burn Prevention and First Aid” trainng seminar at Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences on 19 December 2022. As part of the training, Safety Ambassadors will also receive materials that they can use to conduct sessions in their institute on safety and prevention.
Our Staff Reporter
December 20, 2022
