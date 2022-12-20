Share:

LAHORE - In Pakistan, 1 person gets burned every 5 min­utes, either accidentally or non-accidentally. The consequences that result from burns are serious, including isolation from or even abandonment by the family, social segregation, lack of educa­tion and/or skills, and extreme poverty. The long-term consequences and disability place a considerable strain on individuals and their families. The survivor’s family finds pre-injury poverty levels worsen after recovery. The most effective way to treat a burn is to prevent it from happening. Hashmat Effendi Burn and Plastic Surgery Department at Shalamar Hospital con­ducted “Educating the Educators: A Burn Pre­vention and First Aid” trainng seminar at Shala­mar Institute of Health Sciences on 19 December 2022. As part of the training, Safety Ambassa­dors will also receive materials that they can use to conduct sessions in their institute on safety and prevention.