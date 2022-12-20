Share:

MARDAN - The district government has been a mute observer as the encroachers have purportedly taken over the majority of bazaars with the concerns of influential people, contributing to the traffic mess on the roads and the inconvenience of pedestrians. During a visit, it was observed that the city’s bazaars, including pakistan Chowk, par hoti Chowk, shahidano Chowk, Charsadda Chowk, and Dwasaro Chowk, have been completely occupied by the encroachment mafia by placing their showcases on footpaths bearing items for sale which is troublesome for the customers visiting the market. saeed Khan, a resident, said that footpaths are given on rent either by owners or shopkeepers. he argued that the encroachments are on the rise because the encroachers have their backs covered by influential persons and authorities concerned. he added that several shops have been built in the area without getting the formal approval of maps and the majority of the plaza owners have violated the approved map and changed the parking place into shops. Mohammad Naeem, a customer, said that the encroachers also installed fruit and vegetable stalls on both sides of the road at different bazaars and chowk, causing inconveniences for pedestrians. arif Khan, a resident, said that illegal parking of three-wheelers at different intersections has also created problems for the people. sher alam said that the encroachers have opened illegal structures near the district headquarters (DhQ) and Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) illegal tea stalls owners are selling unhygienic products including, juices, mineral water, tea and bread and looting outdoor patients and visitors by selling commodities at a high price as compared to market rates. No rate list has been displayed by any stallholder in sheer defiance of rules. The residents of the city appealed to concerned authorities to take stern action against these encroachers, adulterators and lawbreakers because it is also destroying the beautification of the city.