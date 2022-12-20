Share:

A lot of us think our appearance speaks for us, and therefore we focus and spend lavishly on clothing. Little do we acknowledge the horrors our actions do to the Earth. I have never been much into fashion and I never realized what is happening till I came across a video of American comedian-turned-commentator Hasan Min­haj on ‘fast fashion’. I have been thinking about it a lot since the recent floods caused massive de­struction in Pakistan.

For sure, it is not the only or even a major factor, but I think the surge of fast fashion in Pakistan did play its part in exacerbating the climate change phenomenon, which actually caused excessive rains and the consequent flood­ing. International brands get their items manufactured in Pakistan and that damages the country so much. From exploiting our work­ers by paying them drastically low wages to the water consumption, and the hazardous waste dispos­al, a simple commercial transac­tion costs the country a great deal. The world of the local brands is not different either.

Apart from environmental harm, fast fashion is harming us psychologically, too. Most of us have become hoarders, while oth­ers fall into the trap because ev­eryone else is following it. I think it is time we made sustainable fashion choices while caring for the earth and ourselves.

SHAHWAR AHMED,

Karachi.