ISLAMABAD - The exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 28.43 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. Exports during July–November (2022- 23) totaled Rs2,661,304 million as against Rs2,072,145 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 28.43 percent, according to provisional data released by PBS. On year-on-year basis, the exports increased by 5.89 percent in November 2022 to Rs531,599 million against the exports of Rs502,009 million during November 2021. On month-on-month basis, the exports increased 1.10 percent in November when compared to the exports of Rs525,831 million in October 2022. The main commodities of exports during November 2022 were knitwear (Rs88,974 million), ready-made garments (Rs72,620 million), bed wear (Rs49,457 million), rice other than Basmati (Rs34,909 million), cotton cloth (Rs34,140 million), towels (Rs20,597 million), fish and fish preparations (Rs11,382 million), rice Basmati (Rs10,252 million), cotton yarn (Rs9,533 million) and surgical goods and medical instruments (Rs8,343 million). On the other hand, imports during July – November (2022-23) totaled Rs5,841,359m as against Rs5,532,271m during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 5.59 percent. On YoY and MoM basis, imports into Pakistan during November, 2022 amounted to Rs1,152,054m (provisional) as against Rs1,039,036m in October 2022 and Rs1,366,681m during November 2021 showing an increase of 10.88 percent over October 2021 but a decrease of 15.70 percent over November 2021. The main commodities of imports during November 2022 were petroleum products (Rs157,448m), petroleum crude (Rs121,378m), natural gas, liquified (Rs70,725m), palm oil (Rs70,720m), plastic materials (Rs42,730m), raw cotton (Rs38,923m), fertilizer manufactured (Rs37,281m), electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs34,692m), medicinal products (Rs34,487m) and Iron and steel (Rs34,170m). Meanwhile, food group exports from the country during first five months of current financial year (2022-23) witnessed about 1.03pc decrease, whereas imports increased by 1.63pc as compared to the exports and imports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-November, this year, exports of different food commodities were worth $1.927 billion as compared to $1.947 billion of same period of last year, whereas food commodities valuing $4.080 billion were imported as against the imports of $4.015 billion of the same period, last year