DOHA - Forty-eight teams, three host countries, and potentially more than 100 games. After successfully staging one the most successful World Cups in history, FIFA is now preparing to organise the biggest. The dust had barely settled on Sunday’s World Cup final before attention turned to the gargantuan figure of 2026 looming on the horizon. For the first time, football’s greatest tournament will be held across three host nations - the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament will notably see an expansion to 48 teams, up from the current 32-team format that has been in place since 1998, and double the number of teams that took part in the last World Cup held on US or Mexican soil. The enlarged competition represents a triumph for FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who made expanding the World Cup a priority