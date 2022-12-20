Share:

TORONTO - Five people have died after a gunman opened fire at a block of flats in Toronto, Canada. Police responded to reports of the shooting at the building in Vaughan, about 30km (19 miles) north of Toronto, at 19:20 (12:20 GMT) on Sunday, shooting the suspect dead there. Another injured person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition. Authorities are investigating the motive, including a possible connection between the gunman and the victims. York police chief Jim MacSween said attending officers were met with a “horrendous scene”, with numerous deceased victims found in different flats of the building. “We’re in the process right now of doing notifications to those families, so at this point I can’t share any information on the victims or the subject,” he said.