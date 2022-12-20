Share:

ATTOCK - Four died while three injured in different incidents in the jurisdiction of Attock Saddar police station. In the first incident, two brothers Samiullah 7 and Saif Ullah 4 died when they reportedly drank some acid considering it a cold drink. They were rushed to hospital but doctors pronounced them dead. In another incident a ten years old boy Laksham Ashok became unconscious at his home and was brought to DHQ Hospital Attock but he was also pronounced as dead. In another incident Muhammad Hanif 20 and Azhar Ali 19 were seriously injured when their bike collided with a van near Sanjwal. In another incident Khalid Parvez was shot dead while his son Usman Khalid was shot injured when their opponents started firing.