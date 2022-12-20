Share:

A powerful gas explosion in Balochistan’s Lasbela district has killed at least 12 people and injured several others.

According to police, the cylinder exploded while being refilled at a filling shop in the main Bela bazaar of Lasbela. The blast also damaged nearby buildings, shops and around two dozen motorbikes parked in the vicinity.

Levies officials immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

“At least 25 people received burn injuries, including the owner of the shop, in the cylinder explosion,” Lasbela deputy commissioner Murad Kasi told media.

Dr Robina Bashir of Civil Hospital Karachi said that 25 injured were brought for treatment at the burns center of Civil Hospital. However, 12 of them died during the treatment.

The condition of some other injured was also serious with 70 to 90 per cent burn injuries, she said, adding that the death toll is expected to rise.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has been initiated by the police to fix responsibility for the incident.

Separately, at least 13 people including three children were injured in two coordinated blasts in Khuzdar district of Balochistan province on Monday.

According to details, both bombs went off at the main Umar Farooq Chowk, resulting in injuries to 13 people – including three people. One of the explosives was attached to a motorcycle in the area.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has condemned the attack and imposed an emergency in hospitals across the city.