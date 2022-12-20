Share:

Growing evidence of climate change, along with the con­tinuing threat of global terrorism, pandemics, the resurgence of eth­nonationalism, and memories of the meltdown of financial markets in 2008 have brought home to peo­ple around the world the complex problems we face today. These also include the dangers of nuclear weapons proliferation, large-scale humanitarian crises and intracta­ble conflicts in Africa and the Mid­dle East, the persistence of deep poverty, the continuing growth of international migration both legal and illegal, and failed states. None of these problems can be solved by sovereign states acting alone.

All require cooperation among states and the growing number of nonstate actors and many re­quire the active participation of ordinary citizens. Some demand the establishment of new inter­national mechanisms for moni­toring or the negotiation of new international rules, and most re­quire the refinement of means for securing states and other ac­tors’ compliance.

Many contemporary problems are also requiring new types of partnerships—some between existing organizations such as the United Nations (UN) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organiza­tion (NATO) in Libya or the Afri­can Union (AU) in Somalia, others involve public-private partner­ships such as between the UN and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foun­dation to address various inter­national health issues. In short, there is a wide variety of cross-border issues and problems that require governance.

Sometimes the need is truly global in scope, as with pandemics or climate change. In other cases, the governance problem is specif­ic to a region of the world or group of countries, as with the need to manage an international river or regional sea. Sometimes, a prob­lem cannot be neatly classified, as with the Arctic, where the nexus of issues posed by climate change affects not just states and peoples but significant parts of the world.

