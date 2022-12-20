Share:

LAHORE - In a big political development before the anticipated dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, Governor Mohammad Balighur Rehman on Monday asked Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi to seek vote of confidence from the provincial assembly. The Punjab governor also called a special session of the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday (tomorrow) at 4:00pm requiring the Punjab Chief Minister to obtain a vote of confidence in terms of article 130 (7) of the constitution. A notification in this regard was issued late in the night. Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan confirmed the development while talking to a private news channel on Monday night. Punjab governor has sent the advice to the chief minister [to seek vote of confidence] at 9:35 pm”, he said, adding that if the PTI was committed to dissolving the Punjab Assembly, the chief minister should seek a vote of confidence from the Assembly first. “If the majority of assembly members think that assembly should be dissolved, then it should be dissolved”, he maintained. The federal minister also confirmed that the PML-N and PPP have moved a no-trust motion against the chief minister, the speaker, and the deputy speaker. The PPP’ parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza also told the media that he along with the PML-N MPAs had filed three separate no-trust motions against the CM, the speaker and the deputy speaker. From the PML-N side, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Mian Marghoob and Khawaja Imran Nazeer went to Punjab Assembly late in the night and submitted the no-trust motions carrying signatures of over 100 assembly members. As per the legal and constitutional position, the no-trust motions filed by the Opposition can only delay the process of Assembly’s dissolution for a week or so. However, the governor’s advice asking CM to seek vote of confidence stands a chance to succeed if the PDM parties succeed in convincing over half a dozen PTI members to abstain from voting. In such a scenario, the defection clause will not apply on the defectors who will not be voting against the party line. The question of defectors’ vote not being counted will also not arise in this case. In this connection, it has been learnt Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked an estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen to win over the loyalties of a few PTI legislators. The MPAs elected on reserved seats will be the soft target of Mr Tareen, said the sources. Also, Aoun Chaudhry, a close aide of Jahangir Tareen who met the PM on Monday evening will convey PM’s message to Tareen, it has been learnt.