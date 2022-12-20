Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mo­hammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Ger­man Consulate General to Karachi here on Mon­day. He met the Consul General of Germany Dr Rudiger Lotz. They dis­cussed bilateral rela­tions, and issues of mu­tual interests.

PSP CHIEF CALLS ON SINDH GOVERNOR

Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Syed Mustafa Kamal called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday. They discussed overall situation of the country, challenges to Karachi, steps taken for the de­velopment of the city and other issues. PSP Senior leader Anis Kaimkhani was also present on the occasion.