KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the German Consulate General to Karachi here on Monday. He met the Consul General of Germany Dr Rudiger Lotz. They discussed bilateral relations, and issues of mutual interests.
PSP CHIEF CALLS ON SINDH GOVERNOR
Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Syed Mustafa Kamal called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday. They discussed overall situation of the country, challenges to Karachi, steps taken for the development of the city and other issues. PSP Senior leader Anis Kaimkhani was also present on the occasion.