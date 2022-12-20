Share:

The Sindh government has declared a public holiday on December 27 (Tuesday) on account of the 15th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

A notification was also issued by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department of the provincial government.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will organise a public meeting on Dec 27 at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to mark the 15th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari would address the gathering, say sources.