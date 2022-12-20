Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has approved a summary to increase the number of union councils of the federal capital from existing 101 to 125, only few days before the upcoming local bodies polls of Islamabad— a move that can delay the long overdue election for another three months. The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protested over the decision of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government saying that the ruling party is evading December 31 election seeing its ‘definite defeat’ in the contest. The official sources privy to the development informed that the federal cabinet through circulation has approved a summary moved by Ministry of Interior on the weekend stating that the number of union councils (UCs) of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) should be increased from the existing 101 to 125 on the basis of increasing population of the capital city. The move has stunned many as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all the arrangements for the polling day that is scheduled to be held on December 31. However, the ball is now in the court of the commission that will finally decide whether to postpone the election or not as it would require at least three months for holding another fresh delimitation to increase the number of UCs. PTI secretary general Asad Umar, sharing a copy of the summary of the interior ministry on twitter, said that the “imported government was preparing to flee from the contest of Islamabad’s local bodies polls.” “The federal government is planning to change the number of UCs after seeing its complete failure in local government elections,” PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also said in a twitter statement. He added that the purpose of the move was to postpone the elections. Earlier this year, the ECP had fixed 31 July as the date of local bodies election for the capital city. In the meanwhile, the PML-N approached the court with the plea that the number of UCs for Islamabad should be increased from existing 50 to around 100, and the court accepted the plea. At present, the election process is at its peak and hundreds of candidates are in the run, for which polling date is fixed as 31st of December, 2022. It is pertinent to mention here that the political commentators are hinting that if the local government elections would be held as per their scheduled date on 31st December, then it would be difficult for the Pakistan Muslim League led coalition government to win the elections. The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad was formed in 2016 following first ever local government elections in Islamabad in Nov 2015 and Sheikh Anser Aziz of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was chosen as first Mayor of the Capital. Later, the federal government had clipped all the major wings of MCI by returning many directorates to the administrative control of CDA in October 2020 on the pretext of “ensuring smooth and effective service delivery in the capital city and to ease the difficulties being faced by its citizens.” These directorates were given to CDA for an interim period of six months under section 94(2) of Islamabad Local Government Act, 2015 but the same are still in the control of the civic authority