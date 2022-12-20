Share:

KARACHI - Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday expressed concerns over increasing street crimes in the province, particularly Ka­rachi and demanded that the discussion should be held in the house on law and order situation.

The Leader of Opposition Haleem Adil Sheikh on his point of order demanded that a thor­ough discussion should be held on ‘deteriorated’ law and order situation in the province, par­ticularly Karachi.

He also referred to killings of two young men recently on re­sistance to robbery and took a jibe on the Karachi police chief for asking the citizens ‘not to of­fer resistance’.

Sheikh said that 21-year-old Bilal who was NED University of Engineering and Technology student and 22-year-old Azhar were shot dead when they put up resistance to robbers.

“Our citizens are being killed and the Additional Inspector General asks not to offer resis­tance to robbers,” he jibed.

The Opposition leader said 100 citizens in Karachi had been killed in last eight months while around 82,000 street crimes had also been registered.

He was of the view that dacoits were roaming freely in Karachi while kidnapping cases were on the rise in inte­rior parts of the province. “The law and order situation should be discussed on the floor of the house,” he demanded.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani said that a day might be fixed for the discussion on the matter, af­ter consulting with the Chief Min­ister. Separately, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that Imran Afridi, a member of the Oil Tanker As­sociation, would be recovered within three days as important clues were found. Chawla said that Afridi was not abducted from house or office but he was called by a trap and then kidnapped. The minister was responding to a call attention notice raised by PTI’s Malik Shehzad Awan who asked the Home Department as to what steps were taken for recovery of the abductee. Meanwhile, the Assembly also condemned torture and man­handling of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal lawmaker Syed Abdul Ra­sheed allegedly by the staffers at Lyari General Hospital.

Rasheed who reached the Assembly with tore clothes said that he went to the hos­pital where ‘armed gangsters’ manhandled and detained him for two hours. “There were goons roaming in the hospital but instead of expelling them, the management asked me to leave,” he added.

Rasheed said that he was elected MPA from Lyari and would continue raising his voice, if his constituents did not get medical facilities He said that Lyari General Hospital was built for treatment of the people and it was not a place for gangsters.

The MMA lawmaker was also allowed by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani to table a privilege mo­tion on the incident as the trea­sury also supported the same. Syed Abdul Rasheed said that his privilege as well as of the house was breached and de­manded in his privilege motion that strict action should be tak­en against those who tortured him. The motion was sent to se­lect committee Legislation.

Meanwhile, the house passed The Sindh Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Sindh Digital Technol­ogy Board Bill, 2022. The Sindh Fiscal Responsibilty and Debt Management Bill, 2022 was also introduced and referred to con­cerned standing committee