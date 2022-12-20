Share:

KARACHI - England’s youngest ever Test cricketer Rehan Ahmed, who put his side on the driving seat to win the last Test and clinch the three-match Test series 3-0 by picking up a fifer in the second innings, termed the day as ‘the happiest day of his life’. “I am really grateful to my team management and teammates for all their backing and support that made today ‘the happiest day of my life’. I just tried to enjoy as much as I could,” the 18-year-old Rehan said as he spoke to media after becoming the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul on a Test debut.