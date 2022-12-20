Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday chaired a meeting regarding release of funds for establishment of sub-campus of Punjab University Gujar Khan. Secretary Planning and Development Commission, Chief Planning and Development Commission and other senior officers attended the meeting. In the meeting, matters relating to release of funds for establishment of sub-campus of Punjab University Gujar Khan was discussed. Talking about imperativeness of establishment of Punjab University Gujar Khan campus, Speaker National Assembly Raja Perez Ashraf said that education, especially higher education, was the backbone of development of every society. He said that the promotion of higher education is one of the chief priorities of the current govt. Mentioning about establishment of a subcampus of Punjab University in Gujar Khan, he said that setting up of a sub-campus of the Punjab University in Gujar Khan was a longstanding demand of the people of the region.