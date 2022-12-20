Share:

LAHORE - A day after Punjab Chief Minister and ally of PTI, Ch Parvez Elahi’s criticism of former minister Imran Khan for targeting Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, the PTI chief again held the former army chief responsible for the country’s prevailing political and economic situation and dislodging his government in the centre in April last. Talking to foreign media his residence here, Imran alleged that Gen (retd) Bajwa was controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He claimed that the former army chief granted NRO to the incumbent rulers despite his opposition. The ex-PM claimed that initially, Gen (retd) Bajwa did not oppose his anti-corruption drive to hold culprits accountable “but eventually asked me to focus on the economy and to move away from accountability”. Commenting on Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s statement favouring the former army chief, Imran clarified that the PTI and the PML-Q were two independent political parties and hence the latter has its different policy on Gen (retd) Bajwa. “The Punjab chief minister has handed over a summary for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly to me and I will send this advice to the Punjab Governor on Friday,” he added. He maintained that the PML-Q was an independent party and thus it can hold negotiations with the PML-N. The deposed PM said that he could not say to what extent the Americans were involved in the removal of his government. “Hence, I had demanded an inquiry into the cipher,” he said. Separately in a meeting with PTI Punjab lawmakers, the former prime minister assured them that PML-Q would stand by his party’s decision to dissolve the provincial legislature. “He (Elahi) stands with the PTI and despite the differences we will contest the upcoming elections together,” the sources quoted the former premier as saying in the huddle. “PML-Q senior leader Moonis Elahi has assured me of the PML-Q’s full support; hence, there would be a showdown on coming Friday,” he added. Commenting on the Punjab CM tirade against the PTI over anti-Bajwa statements, Imran observed that Pervaiz Elahi has a habit of taking pressure, adding that the latter “firmly stands” with the PTI and would dissolve the Punjab Assembly when the PTI decides to do so.