The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned further hearing of the disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for concealing the details of his alleged daughter Tyrian in the nomination papers till January 19 next.

The court earlier issued a pre-admission notice to Imran Khan, election commission, and the federal government.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on the petition of a citizen named Muhammad Sajid.

“Imran Khan provided wrong information while submitting the nomination papers,” the petition reads.

“Imran Khan told about his two children and concealed the details of one,” it added.

The court had sought answers from respondents in the case.

Salman Akram Raja Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of Imran Khan.

Imran Khan’s lawyers – Salman Abuzar Niazi and Azhar Siddique Advocate – also appeared before the court.

Imran Khan’s lawyers sought time from the court to submit their reply.

The court granted time for submitting the reply and adjourned the hearing till January 19.