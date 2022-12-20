Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday (today) will resume hearing of a petition seeking disqualification of former premier Imran Khan as a lawmaker for ‘concealing’ information about his alleged daughter in his nomination papers. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of the petition wherein he had previously issued a pre-admission notice to the PTI chief and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the petition of a citizen Muhammad Sajid, asking their counsels to help the court to decide if the petition is maintainable. The court wrote in its written order after the last hearing, “Let pre-admission notice be issued to the respondents for a date after two weeks. On the next date of hearing, learned counsel for the parties shall assist the Court on the maintainability of the petition.” In this matter, the petitioner is seeking disqualification of the PTI chief, an MNA from the NA-95 Mianwali-I constituency, contending that all candidates contesting elections for either national or provincial assemblies are required to furnish an affidavit with respect of their credentials and assets. He said that one such information is about the children who are dependent on a candidate, and in this connection, Imran had wrongly mentioned two children including “Qasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan” and had omitted the third. He claimed, “The respondent No. 1 [Imran Khan] has deliberately and willfully failed to declare his daughter Tyrian White in the relevant columns of the nomination papers and the affidavit appended therewith, hence he is not sagacious, righteous, honest and a man of good character in terms of Article 62 of the Constitution.” He also said that “Article 62 of the Constitution, as interpreted by various judgments of the superior courts, prescribes that a candidate shall only qualify to be elected as a member of the National Assembly if he is of good character and is not commonly known as one who violates Islamic injunctions; and he has adequate knowledge of Islamic teachings and practices; obligatory duties prescribed by Islam as well as abstaining from major sins.”