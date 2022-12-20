Share:

PESHAWAR - Industrialists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have expressed serious apprehensions about overcharging of Sui gas rates on Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) rates to industries, fixed billing, and quarter tariff adjustments, collection of fuel price adjustments in power bills and unnecessary actions and issuance of notices by the Employees’ OldAge Benefits Institution (EOBI). The manufacturers urged the government and relevant authorities to take prompt and serious initiatives to resolve all afore-stated issues to promote industrialization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The matters were discussed by a group of manufacturers led by Industrialists’ Association Peshawar (IAP) President Imran Ishaq during a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali in Governor House, said a press release issued on Monday. The IAP delegation consisted of Group leader Ghazanfar Bilour, SVP Ayub Zakori, Dr Maqbool, Haji Afzal, Muqtasid Ahsan, Haris Mufti, Junaid Afzal, Saad Zahid, Ahmed Mustafa, Malik Mohsin, Malik Nauman and Malik Adnan. SNGPL General Manager Arbab Saqib, GM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region Taj Ali, PESCO Chief Engr Nabi Gul and Regional Head EOBI Ashfaq Ahmed along with their staff members attended the meeting. On the occasion, the IAP president Imran Ishaq informed the house regarding charges of Sui gas on RLNG rates to industries, and issues about PESCO, TESCO and EOBI. He said factories in Hayatabad Industrial Estates were being charged Sui gas rates on RNLG, which are approximately 300% higher than natural gas. The association president also raised the issue of low gas pressure and faulty supply system. Mr Ishaq pointed out issues relating to PESCO and TESCO, which include fixed billing, quarter tariff adjustment, fuel price adjustment, peak hours’ tariff and others. He also appraised the meeting regarding EOBI issues, mostly about notices for collection of the fee must be served according to directions, decisions and orders of courts, as all amendments in EOBI Act through money bills have been termed as ultra vie. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali took serious note of the industrialists’ issues and directed the officers concerned to amicably resolve all these issues. He assured to take the matters of fixed billing, QTA, FPA and Peak hours tariff issues with the federal government, Standing Committee on Power, and NEPRA. Governor also directed the PESCO chief to engage with TESCO to plan and execute the dismantling of TESCO feeders and relocating them to grid stations of Jamrud and Bara, adding the task will release 40MV and help in addition to further feeders in grid stations through bifurcation. The Governor directed the PESCO Chief to settle the issue of the occupation of the plot for the SDO office and complaint office, adding the plot occupied by TESCO within the jurisdiction of PESCO in IEP.