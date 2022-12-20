Share:

ISLAMABAD - Joint Sitting of Parliament would be held at Parliament House in Islamabad at 3 pm on Tuesday (today). National Assembly Secretariat has issued 21 point agenda. Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman would move a Bill titled “The Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022,” with the request to pass it. Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar would move a Bill titled The Protection of Parents Bill, 2022, as passed by the National Assembly and not passed by the Senate within 90 days, be passed. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi would move a Bill to amend the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 [The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022], as passed by the National Assembly and not passed by the Senate within 90 days, be taken into consideration at once under clause (3) of Article 70 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel would move a Bill titled “the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2022, be passed. Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar would move a Bill “The State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022,” as passed by the National Assembly and not passed by the Senate within 90 days, be taken into consideration at once under clause (3) of Article 70 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training would move a Bill titled “the Pakistan Global Institute Bill, 2022, as passed by the National Assembly and not passed by the Senate within 90 days, be passed.