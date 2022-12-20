Share:

PESHAWAR - Chairman, KP Qoumi Jirga Syed Kamal Shah Advocate has called for launching a war against narcotics on the pattern of war against terrorism to purge society of the menace of drugs. Talking to the media persons here on Monday, he said that according to unofficial statistics, the number of drug addicts in the country is over two million and we need their treatment and rehabilitation to make them useful members of society. He said that college and university students are targets of the drug mafia to ruin the future of the nation. He appreciated the ongoing crackdown against the narcotics mafia by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. However, he proposed a joint operation of all anti-narcotics agencies to root-out the narcotics mafia and protect the young generation.