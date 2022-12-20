Share:

MULTAN - Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice (R) Gulzar Ahmed, on Monday said that law guaranteed political sta­bility in the country as it was linked with rule of law.

Speaking at a seminar titled “Rule of Law” at BZU Gilani Law College here he stated that each law could be changed except laws of nature which are absolute.

He maintained 1973 constitution was the biggest force and the foun­tainhead for all laws of the country adding that parliamentarians are also custodians of the Constitution and the law and adding that Pakistan’s devel­opment and political system also de­pend on it. Law is reflected in every sphere of our lives, ex CJP remarked.

He lamented that an important in­stitution like Police were not working according to law and it has miserably failed to safeguard citizens.

Later, a question-answer session was held wherein he stated that poli­ticians should work for the welfare of the masses because they are voted to power for this purpose.

Mr Gulzar recalled that he had tak­en suo moto on Army Public School case and summoned former PM Im­ran Khan adding that its report has been published after an inquiry fixing responsibility on those who carried out a bloodbath in 2014.

BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi, Justice (retd), Khalid Alvi, Principal Gilani Law College, Dr Samza and other also spoke.

A large of students, retired and serving judges and faculty members attended the seminar.

JUNAID ASLAM TAKES OVER AS NEW RAILWAYS DEPUTED DIVISIONAL COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Newly deputed Divisional Commer­cial Officer Pakistan Railways (PR), Junaid Aslam, assumed charge of his office here on Monday.

He had an introductory meeting with his staff after taking over charge, said a news release issued here. Prior to his new assignment, Aslam was serving as DCO in Sukkur Division. His predecessor, Shahid Raza, has been transferred to Sukkur, it added.