KHYBER - Councillors of 36 village and neighbourhood councils claimed on Monday that for the last one year, the Khyber pakhtunkhwa government could not provide them development funds and allot them offices to serve their respective people. To mark 19th December as Black Day, scores of representatives of Local Bodies (LBs) led by City Mayor haji shah Khalid took out a protest demonstration inside the tehsil compound. The speakers including haji shah Khalid and others slammed the Khyber pakhtunkhwa government for turning deaf ears towards their problems and said offices, funds and other facilities had not been provided although one year passed, since they got elected. The protestors were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of releasing funds and other privileges. They took out a rally from Tehsil Municipal Office to Levies Gate and chanted slogans against the provincial government.