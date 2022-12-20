Share:

PESHAWAR - Elected local government representatives of Khyber pakhtunkhwa observed black day on Monday (December 19) upon the completion of one year following the local government elections, as they protested the lack of funds, as well as amendment in the Local Government act by the provincial government. It merits a mention here that the Kp government brought an amendment to the LG act, following the LG elections in the province, which the LG representatives termed an act to deprive them of funds and other rights. In the capital metropolitan peshawar, the LG representatives stage protest and condemned what they called curtailing of their powers by the provincial government. They said they could not serve their respective constituencies’ residents as they do not have the funds and authority to do so. Discussing the situation, Mayor Capital Metropolitan City Zubair ali said that after the LG elections, the provincial government amended the LG act but said the amendment after the polls was unlawful. “Through the amendment, the provincial government politically victimised the LG representatives. This amendment prevented the devolution of power at the grassroots and hence people’s problems remain unsolved at local level,” the mayor said. he added that there were thousands of elected representatives including mayors, chairmen, women, peasant, minorities and general councillors in the province and the provincial government deprived all of the powers and funds. Protest in Jamrud: On Monday, local government members protested the lack of funding by observing December 19 as black day. On the occasion, Tehsil Chairman alhaj said Nawab afridi said that despite the fact that the local government elections had taken place a year ago, the elected representatives had not received any fund or offices. “In Khyber pakhtunkhwa, the pTI provincial government has failed. By not providing money to local governments, the province government has created problems for the people,” he said. demo in Landi kotal: Local government representatives staged a demonstration on Monday while observing December 19 as a dark day. a huge number of village and neighbourhood councillors, as well as tehsil chairman, demonstrated at the Landi Kotal administration compound. They carried black flags and chanted anti-privilege government slogans. Tehsil chairman shah Khalid shinwari stated on the occasion that they were elected a year ago but they were yet to receive any fund or offices to serve their electorate. Black day in haripur: Chairmen of the district’s various village and neighbourhood councils in haripur also observed black day. The chairmen of the district’s village and neighbourhood councils, as well as members of the Tehsil Council on special seats, led a protest from the TMA office to the office of the deputy commissioner, shouting chants in favour of their demands. The demonstrators presented their requests in writing to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fawad, who forwarded them to the provincial government. speaking on the occasion, Tehsil Chairperson sami Ullah Khan said that an year had passed since the election of the village, neighbourhood, and tehsil council elections, but the pTI government had not released any funds, nor authorized the representatives so far. he claimed that a village council was entitled to rs1.5 to rs1.8 million per year, but that only rs98,000 had been granted to a village council for the entire year, thereby bringing the local government system to a halt.