Share:

ISLAMABAD - A man who recently contracted marriage against the will of girl’s family members was allegedly shot dead while his mother in law suffered bullet injuries in Jagiot Road at AliPur, informed sources on Monday. The killer managed to escape from the scene while officials of police station Shehzad Town registered a case against the accused under sections 302/324 of PPC, they said. According to sources, a citizen namely Chanzeb lodged complaint with police station (PS) Shehzad Town stating that his brother in law Shah Zaman informed him that his son Majid Zaman was killed while his mother in law Kausar was injured by one Shehzad in a brazen armed attack on house located at Jigiot Road. The applicant told police that deceased Majid Zaman contracted love marriage with Tabeer Bibi of Mansehra one year ago against will of her family