ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, Shazia Marri held a virtual farewell meet­ing with Hubert Boirard, outgoing Country Direc­tor International Fund for Agricultural Develop­ment (IFAD).

The opportunity was also utilized to welcome the new Country Director to Pakistan Dr. Arnoud Hameleers here on Monday.

While appreciating the contribution of Huber Boirad, the outgoing country director of IFAD, Marri said that recent floods in Pakistan affect­ing 33 million people further necessitate the need for enhanced cooperation between IFAD and Government of Pakistan.

She hoped that IFAD under the stewardship of the newly arrived country director would con­tinue to support the social protection sector, par­ticularly the National Poverty Graduation Pro­gramme (NPGP).

She emphasized the need for enhanced coop­eration with the IFAD, particularly in the field of strengthening resilience against the climate re­lated calamities.