QUETTA - Following the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, re­lief teams have reached the measles affected UC Kir­sheikh of Lasbela district here Monday. The Chief Minister had taken notice of the measles outbreak that claimed the lives of four children in the flood-strick­en Lasbela district. Officials of the provincial Health De­partment said that a camp had been set up in the af­fected Union Council and started the process of mea­sles treatment and vaccina­tion of the affected children. More than 100 children have been vaccinated in the Union Council and three more teams are continuing the vaccination process in other villages, the officials told. Meanwhile, the Dep­uty Commissioner Lasbela issued instructions to the staff of DHQ Hospital and the DHOC to provide bet­ter medical facilities to the affected children in the af­fected Union Council. “The vaccination process should be accelerated immedi­ately,” he said and added that any kind of negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.