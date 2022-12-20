Share:

The Meteorological Department forecast dense foggy conditions over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning hours on Tuesday.

According to Met Office, Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while extremely cold in northern areas and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramula, cold and dry in Jammu, while partly cloudy and very cold in Leh, Pulwama and Shopian.

M2, M11, M4, M5, Lahore-Multan motorway have been closed while traffic police faced difficulty in managing traffic due to dense fog in different parts of the country.

Flight schedule at the Allama Iqbal International Airport disrupted owing to foggy weather.

Later, motorway police opened M1 (Islamabad and Peshawar) for traffic.