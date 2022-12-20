Share:

KHANPUR - Residents of Khanpur Mohal­lah Peeranwala Monday staged a protest against the stone-crushing plants that are using explosives for the excavation of stones and have become a grave concern for human lives and their properties.

According to details, owing to the blasting mining in the hills of Khanpur Mohallah Peeran­wala the stone splinters have not only injured many people but also damaged buildings and other properties.

Chairman Village Council Abid Zaman also lodged an FIR against the stone crushers at Khanpur Police Station. Abid Zaman while recording his statement in the police station said that stone crushing is a huge problem for the area as ex­plosives are used for the mining. Use of heavy explosive damaged many houses and other build­ings as heavy cracks anywhere in Mohallah Peeranwa. The pro­testing residents of Khanpur also demanded the provincial government and district admin­istration to take action against illegal stone-crushing