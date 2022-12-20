Share:

KARACHI - The National Academy of Per­forming Arts (NAPA) on Monday organised an open house event to bring forth a string of performances by its students and alumni in Ka­rachi. The event featured live music, dramatic readings, a play and dance perfor­mances here at late Sunday night. The celebrated music maestro and senior faculty at NAPA, Ustad Salamat Hus­sain, mesmerized the audi­ence with some of his most famous pieces on the flute. Another anticipated perfor­mance was that of Ahsan Bari, a NAPA alum who is the Music Director of an interna­tionally acclaimed ensemble act, Sounds of Kolachi. The Fusion Girl Band covered the popular song, Bella Ciao us­ing various instruments like the cello and guitar. The live music performances were followed by a Sufi dance per­formance that left the audi­ences enthralled.