LAHORE - Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here Monday approved nine devel­opmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 18,767.338 million. The schemes were approved in the 35th PDWP meet­ing of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved develop­mental schemes included Provision of Overhead Pedestrian Crossing Facilities on different loca­tions in Lahore at the cost of Rs 872.516 million, Rehabilitation and Improvement of Saggian Road, Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs 5,304.465 mil­lion, Widening/Improvement of Road from Tibbi Morh, MM Road to Chorwala Morh, Sargodha Road viia village Chorwala (Phase I), District Mianwali at the cost of Rs 788.999 million, Con­struction of Road from Lahore Ring Road to Kasur Bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khanwala & Gaggar Vil­lage, Length=47.00 Km, District Lahore & Kasur at the cost of Rs 7,285.422 million, Land Acquisition for Construction of Road from Lahore Ring Road to Kasur Bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khanwala & Gaggar Village, Length=47.00 Km, District Lahore & Kasur at the cost of Rs 1,791.542 million, Con­struction of Underpass connecting Babu Sabu In­tersection with Tallat Park along with dualization of existing subway across Motorway M-2, Lahore at the cost of Rs 1,111.094 million, Rehabilita­tion/Construction of road from Piplan Harnol: Road to Degree College Kundian along with Thal Canal, Length=20.76 Km, Tehsil Piplan, District Mianwali at the cost of Rs. 502.320 million, Re­habilitation/Improvement of road from Tuti Bun Chowk to Bhagwal, Length=11.25 Km, District Chakwal at the cost of Rs 521.187 million and Up­gradation/Dualization of Main Barki Road from Lahore School of Economics (LSE) to BRB Canal Bridge, Lahore at the cost of Rs 589.793 million. P&D Board Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail An­war Chaudhry, all the board members, provin­cial secretaries of departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial depart­ments also attended the meeting.