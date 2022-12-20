Share:

Amid the looming political cri­sis in the country, especial­ly in Islamabad, Punjab, and KPK, basic issues of the public contin­ue to get neglected by those sit­ting in the helms of power. Educa­tion is one of the issues towards which blind eyes and deaf ears are being turned.

I belong to the rural area of Pun­jab and have studied at public ed­ucation institutes. I am well aware of the difficulties being faced by the students. One of the major is­sues the students studying at gov­ernment colleges in rural areas is the shortage of teaching staff. When I was studying in college, though the strength of the perma­nent faculty used to be thin, the government hired ‘college teach­ers in turn’ (CTIs) on contract for an academic year to cope with the staff shortage. This year, I was shocked to learn from one of my close relatives that there was no subject specialist in Biology and Chemistry in the college and the strength of one class was above eighty students. He said that he was told by the college authori­ties that CTIs would be provided by the government to overcome staff shortage, but instead of any increase in staff, one more teacher got transferred elsewhere.

Due to the extra workload on the available teachers, over a hundred students were taught subjects like English, Urdu, and Pakistan Stud­ies in highly packed rooms where it is next to impossible to hear the loudly lecturing teacher.

The quality of education in pub­lic institutes continues to nose dive as the sector “no more” re­mains the priority of the govern­ments. Billions of rupees are spent on the sector but in vain. Even in the big cities, where hundreds of senior teachers are stationed in government colleges, students prefer to study in private colleges by paying hefty fees. Public mon­ey is wasted when teachers re­main posted where their servic­es are not required, and situations remain vacant at the needy colleg­es of rural areas.

Would this criminal apathy at the hands of those sitting in the corri­dors of power come to an end or should students from rural areas aspiring to become useful citizens bury their ambitions? There is a dire need for politicians to take sol­id steps and for the minister of the Higher Education Department Pun­jab to at last pin his focus to avoid the further decline of the sector.

MUHAMMAD FASEEH UL HASSAN,

Islamabad.