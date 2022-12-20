Amid the looming political crisis in the country, especially in Islamabad, Punjab, and KPK, basic issues of the public continue to get neglected by those sitting in the helms of power. Education is one of the issues towards which blind eyes and deaf ears are being turned.
I belong to the rural area of Punjab and have studied at public education institutes. I am well aware of the difficulties being faced by the students. One of the major issues the students studying at government colleges in rural areas is the shortage of teaching staff. When I was studying in college, though the strength of the permanent faculty used to be thin, the government hired ‘college teachers in turn’ (CTIs) on contract for an academic year to cope with the staff shortage. This year, I was shocked to learn from one of my close relatives that there was no subject specialist in Biology and Chemistry in the college and the strength of one class was above eighty students. He said that he was told by the college authorities that CTIs would be provided by the government to overcome staff shortage, but instead of any increase in staff, one more teacher got transferred elsewhere.
Due to the extra workload on the available teachers, over a hundred students were taught subjects like English, Urdu, and Pakistan Studies in highly packed rooms where it is next to impossible to hear the loudly lecturing teacher.
The quality of education in public institutes continues to nose dive as the sector “no more” remains the priority of the governments. Billions of rupees are spent on the sector but in vain. Even in the big cities, where hundreds of senior teachers are stationed in government colleges, students prefer to study in private colleges by paying hefty fees. Public money is wasted when teachers remain posted where their services are not required, and situations remain vacant at the needy colleges of rural areas.
Would this criminal apathy at the hands of those sitting in the corridors of power come to an end or should students from rural areas aspiring to become useful citizens bury their ambitions? There is a dire need for politicians to take solid steps and for the minister of the Higher Education Department Punjab to at last pin his focus to avoid the further decline of the sector.
MUHAMMAD FASEEH UL HASSAN,
Islamabad.