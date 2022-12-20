Share:

The government’s decision to change the policy for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and non-profit or­ganisations (NPOs) is yet another problematic attempt to over-regulate the development sector. The change in the rules allows for memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to be cancelled by the government over several pretexts. On the sur­face these might seem innocuous or even necessary—after all, NGOs should adhere to rules and regulations concerning secu­rity and the state’s interests.

But it must be remembered that NGOs in Pakistan already have to undertake rigorous checks to qualify for foreign funding, and adding another dimension to this only unnecessarily complicates the process. Beyond the screening and contacts with the interi­or ministry, foreign-funded organisations are very publicly scru­tinised by intelligence agencies regularly—so it is unclear why the government felt the need to make the first validity of an MoU to only six months. All foreign-funded projects will now have to ap­ply for extensions after the first six months, following which the period of extension cannot be taken beyond 30 months. What would this rule do to long-running projects, for instance, the many projects on polio which are funded by international donors?

Over the last decade, there has been a clear trend toward over-regulating the development sector. NGOs and NPOs help pick the slack on both government spending and development proj­ects where the state cannot fulfil its responsibility to the peo­ple. The sector has and continues to fill in policy gaps and for­eign funding—as much as we would hate to admit it—is the only reason this is possible. There is a need for transparency, but no evidence suggests that NGOs can change tack every six months and indulge in illegal activities if not scrutinised through MoUs by the government. Regular audits and transparency in financial reports can help achieve the government’s stated aim. There is no need to make the process this difficult and exclusionary.